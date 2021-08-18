Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Rises By 57.1%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TKHVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS TKHVY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

