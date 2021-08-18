NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $328.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 325.50 ($4.25), with a volume of 5293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.21).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities upped their target price on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.11. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

