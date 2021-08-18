Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of TPLWF stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Temple & Webster Group has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

