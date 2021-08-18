Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PG&E by 24.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.