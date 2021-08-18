Head to Head Comparison: Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) vs. INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hongkong Land and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.34%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Hongkong Land.

Dividends

Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Profitability

This table compares Hongkong Land and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hongkong Land and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $2.32 billion 4.36 $198.00 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.33 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Hongkong Land has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

