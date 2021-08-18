iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

