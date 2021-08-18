Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alector worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alector news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,359 shares of company stock worth $9,624,082. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.05. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

