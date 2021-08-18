Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 12,037 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 236.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.63% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

