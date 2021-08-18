Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 14,753 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,479,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 264,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

