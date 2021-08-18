Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of BeyondSpring at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 117.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 114.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $30.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

BYSI stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $30.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

