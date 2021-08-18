Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 18,785 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $275.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

