23,573 Shares in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA YANG opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.