Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $332,000 in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

