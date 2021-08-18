Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $339,000 in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of ChoiceOne Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COFS opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

