Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.61. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

