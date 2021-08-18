Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.38.

NYSE:EDR opened at 24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of 26.04.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

