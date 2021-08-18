Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 100.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Playtika by 35,265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

