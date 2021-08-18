Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

OLK has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

OLK stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 478,834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,357,000 after buying an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.