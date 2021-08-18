Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Varta currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €103.50 ($121.76).

ETR:VAR1 opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Varta has a 1-year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

