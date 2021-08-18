DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.80.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $185.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.34. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $193,384,629 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

