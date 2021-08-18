Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $348,000 in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 16.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $490,822. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

