Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

