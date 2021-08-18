Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIXX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

