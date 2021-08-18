Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 24.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of FCT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.