Royal Bank of Canada Has $613,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 158,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period.

PGHY opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

