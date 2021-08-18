Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will announce sales of $373.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baozun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.60 million to $377.23 million. Baozun reported sales of $304.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Baozun’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 607,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Ashmore Group plc bought a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.67.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

