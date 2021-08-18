NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright Sells 10,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 3,733 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $347,169.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63.

NVEE stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in NV5 Global by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NV5 Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

