Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 6,373 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $2,913,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $452.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $470.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

