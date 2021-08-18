Ita M. Brennan Sells 3,700 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $1,356,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,504.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $364.63 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.58.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
