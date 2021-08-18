Francisco Trust Under Agreemen Sells 25,000 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Francisco Trust Under Agreemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 150,000 shares of Dyadic International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $770,983.56, for a total value of $115,647,534,000.00.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. Equities analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $296,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

