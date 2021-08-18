Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in July

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 1,129,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,279.0 days.

VPGLF stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Value Partners Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

