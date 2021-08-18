Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
UNPSF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.07.
Uni-President China Company Profile
