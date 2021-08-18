Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

UNPSF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

