CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $305.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.