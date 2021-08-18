Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Future to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FRNWF opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Future has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

