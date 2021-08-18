Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

