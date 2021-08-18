Oppenheimer Comments on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASI. BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CASI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.