FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Boosted by Analyst

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for The Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEV. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

LEV opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $6,840,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

