Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

