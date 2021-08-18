Reviewing TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TripAdvisor and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 1 5 6 0 2.42 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.44%. Given TripAdvisor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TripAdvisor and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $604.00 million 7.53 -$289.00 million ($1.87) -17.70 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.60 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor -38.56% -27.90% -10.91% Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06%

Summary

TripAdvisor beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 884 million reviews and opinions on 7.9 million hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

