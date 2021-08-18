Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post sales of $4.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 123,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

