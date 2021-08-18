PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $6.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock opened at $271.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $311,152,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

