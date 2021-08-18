U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

