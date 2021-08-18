Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at CIBC

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of 195.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

