Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.