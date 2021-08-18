Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLFPF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

