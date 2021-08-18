Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.