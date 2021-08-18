Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,504 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,496% compared to the average daily volume of 98 put options.

IHS Markit stock opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

