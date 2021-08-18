Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of Freshii stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -25.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Freshii has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$2.31.

Get Freshii alerts:

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.