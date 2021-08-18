Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.
Shares of Freshii stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a PE ratio of -25.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Freshii has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$2.31.
About Freshii
