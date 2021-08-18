CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRT.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$17.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.45 and a twelve month high of C$17.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.69%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.