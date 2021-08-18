Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$68.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.22.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.22 and a 52 week high of C$62.71.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.