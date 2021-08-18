Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVG. National Bankshares raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$12.44 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

